With less than two weeks to go for IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings have released a video of Suresh Raina singing the 'Whistle Podu' song. Raina will be turning out for CSK for the tenth season this year. His close affinity with the CSK franchise and consequently with the city of Chennai has been one of the most endearing things about the 32-year-old's Indian Premier League (IPL) career . Raina is often called 'Chinna Thala' (small thala) by CSK fans, with MS Dhoni having been accorded 'Thala' status.

The video of the rendition, released by CSK with the caption 'The whistlemax #ChinnaThala you just can't get enough of! #WhistlePodu #YelloveAgain', elicited a flood of positive responses from fans. Some have praised his singing, while others have expressed excitement upon hearing the battle cry issued by the 'Chinna Thala'.

Raina has been suffering from indifferent form of late, having managed only one decent score of 54 not out in the six matches he turned out for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The rest of his scores - 5, 3, 12, 1, 5 - make for dismal reading.

Not unsurprisingly then, he is not even in contention to be part of the India team which will travel to England and Wales for the 2019 World Cup in May this year.

However, when he pulls the yellow jersey on when IPL comes around, it can be expected that Dhoni's trusted lieutenant will bring his best game. CSK will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament on March 23.