 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Steve Smith Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban

Updated: 25 March 2019 19:39 IST

Steve Smith was included in Rajasthan Royals' playing XI for their first match of the IPL 2019 on Monday.

IPL 2019: Steve Smith Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
Steve Smith led Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in the IPL. © BCCI

Steve Smith returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing the entire 2018 season due to a 12-month-ban given by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Even though Steve Smith's ban is due to expire in a few days, he was included in Rajasthan Royals' playing XI for their first match of the IPL 2019 on Monday. Following the ball-tampering row in March last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to ban David Warner and Steve Smith from participating in IPL 2018.

While Warner made an explosive comeback to the IPL with an 85-run knock at Eden Gardens on Sunday, Smith will aim for an impressive show to mark his presence before the end of his international ban.

Warner's 53-ball 85, decorated with nine boundaries and three sixes, went in vain as SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a six-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Smith, who led the inaugural editions champions earlier, is eager to start his campaign in the IPL 2019. Last week, the 29-year-old Australian was seen in an ominous touch during a practice session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. 

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Smith perfectly middled most of the balls thrown at him. The video went viral with no time and the wishes poured in for the comeback man from all across the social media.


Smith has played 69 IPL matches and scored 1,703 runs at an average of 37.02. He also has one century and five half-centuries to his name with a highest score of 101.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Steven Smith IPL 2019 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4 Kings XI Punjab
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith returned to the IPL after missing the entire 2018 season
  • Smith was included in Rajasthan Royals' playing XI for their first match
  • Smith has played 69 IPL matches and scored 1,703 runs
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Mayank Agarwal, Chirs Gayle Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After KL Rahul
IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Mayank Agarwal, Chirs Gayle Rebuild For Kings XI Punjab After KL Rahul's Departure
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Watch: Steve Smith Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals
Watch: Steve Smith Looks In Ominous Touch Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals' Opening Match
IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
IPL 2019: David Warner Returns To IPL After Missing 2018 Season Due To Ban
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.