After being in the middle of the 'mankading' controversy in their inaugural clash, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to resurrect their fortunes in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Rajasthan Royals' campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be 'mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan Royals will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track. Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in the batting department. In particular Smith, who returned to the IPL after missing the last edition following the ball-tampering scandal, would be eyeing more time at the crease ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup .

When is the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on March 29, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)