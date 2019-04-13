Shikhar Dhawan rode on his luck in the previous match after surviving an early scare to register his best-ever T20 score and will look to hit the purple patch when Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 97 runs, helped Delhi Capitals take fourth spot in the IPL points table with two consecutive victories over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while hosts SRH are placed sixth. However, the hosts will be better placed in the table if they could get better off the capital outfit.

When is the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on April 14, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2019 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)