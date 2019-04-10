 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Sourav Ganguly Not To Be Barred From Sitting In Delhi Capitals Dugout

Updated: 10 April 2019 12:52 IST

Sourav Ganguly is facing a conflict of interest complaint for his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.

Sourav Ganguly Not To Be Barred From Sitting In Delhi Capitals Dugout
Sourav Ganguly is the Cricket Association of Bengal president. © BCCI/IPL

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will not be barred from sitting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 franchise Delhi Capitals dugout, but he will have to appear before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman and in the matter. Ganguly, who is also the Cricket Association of Bengal president, is facing a conflict of interest complaint against and will have to depose before the board ombudsman, a top BCCI official said Wednesday. Ganguly holds the position of advisor with Delhi Capitals.

According to a board source, Justice (Retd) DK Jain may just hear out the former India captain in person before taking a final decision on the matter.

Three Kolkata based fans, in a letter to BCCI Ombudsman-cum-Ethics-Officer DK Jain, alleged that the former India skipper's dual role is a case of Conflict of Interest.

However, Ganguly, in his written reply to the ombudsman's notice, has categorically denied the charge.

"There is absolutely no bar on Sourav sitting in the DC dug-out. In any case, the matter is still pending with the Ombudsman and no law can prevent him from being present in the dug-out," the BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.

"But yes, if he wants to sit somewhere else, it will be his call. And Justice Jain has already made it clear that one particular match is not his concern. So that makes it clear," the official said.

But now that he has given his reply to ombudsman, why would there be a need for in-person deposition?

"It's following the principles of natural justice. Even Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul deposed in person after their written submissions.

"I am not saying Ombudsman will call Sourav but he has that option before the matter is brought to a closure," the official said.

Many in the BCCI believe that there is no case of conflict of interest and Ganguly can comfortably continue in both his roles.

"I can't predict Ombudsman's line of decision-making but one must take into account that these allegations could be due to a disgruntled few, who are against Sourav. All these issues need to be factored in," the board official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly will not be barred from sitting in Delhi Capitals dugout
  • Sourav Ganguly is facing a conflict of interest complaint
  • Sourav Ganguly has categorically denied the charge
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly Replies To BCCI Ombudsman, Clarifies Stand On Conflict Of Interest
Sourav Ganguly Replies To BCCI Ombudsman, Clarifies Stand On Conflict Of Interest
Sourav Ganguly Downplays Fatigue Fears Over IPL-World Cup Double
Sourav Ganguly Downplays Fatigue Fears Over IPL-World Cup Double
"Would Pick Rishabh Pant For No.4": Ricky Ponting
"Would Pick Rishabh Pant For No.4": Ricky Ponting's Advice For India Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Delhi Capitals Rope In Sourav Ganguly As Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2019
Delhi Capitals Rope In Sourav Ganguly As Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2019
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
MS Dhoni Joins Elite List Of Indian Batsmen With Gritty Fifty In 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.