 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Shreyas Iyer Flips Coin Before Sanjay Manjrekar's Toss "Ritual"

Updated: 08 May 2019 20:28 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Shreyas Iyer and Kane Williamson shared a giggle, one of them more embarrassed than the other. Match referee Andy Pycroft burst out in laughter.

Watch: Shreyas Iyer Flips Coin Before Sanjay Manjrekar
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer jumped the gun at the toss before the SunRisers Hyderabad match © BCCI/IPL

Sanjay Manjrekar had to interrupt the flip of the coin by Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator between DC and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Iyer, standing with SRH captain Kane Williamson at the toss, jumped the gun before Sanjay Manjrekar had made the necessary introductions. Iyer flipped the coin before Manjrekar had finished his speech, prompting Manjrekar to hurtle forward in an attempt to catch the coin before it landed. The day was saved by Williamson, who showed alacrity in reading the situation and catching the coin even before Manjrekar.

The comic nature of the moment was not lost on anyone. Iyer and Williamson shared a laugh, one of them more embarrassed than the other. Match referee Andy Pycroft burst out in laughter too. Manjrekar, between giggles, said, "Let me do the ritual (first). Very eager to kick off."

Looking at the match referee, he then said, "That doesn't count, right?"

The 24-year-old Iyer has led the India 'A' team and has also had captaincy stints in regional T20 leagues, but he is the youngest among IPL captains.

Iyer won the toss when he was finally allowed to flip the coin after Manjrekar had completed his "ritual". The DC captain chose to send SRH in to bat first.

Whoever loses the match will have played their last match of the season while the winner will face Chennai Super Kings for a spot in Sunday's final against Mumbai Indians. 

Speaking about his team's preparations for the high-stakes knockout match, Iyer said, "I believe everyone was enthusiastic in practice yesterday to come and perform, you saw that with how eager I was to flip the coin."

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Shreyas Iyer Kane Williamson IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • SRH and DC are playing the IPL Eliminator
  • Iyer did not wait for Manjrekar's go-ahead before flipping the coin
  • Shows how "eager" DC are about the match, Iyer said
Related Articles
IPL Eliminator Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL Score: Prithvi Shaw Slams Half-Century After Shikhar Dhawan
IPL Eliminator Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL Score: Prithvi Shaw Slams Half-Century After Shikhar Dhawan's Departure
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Eliminator: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Look To Extend Impressive Away Form, Face Lucky SunRisers Hyderabad In Eliminator
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Look To Extend Impressive Away Form, Face Lucky SunRisers Hyderabad In Eliminator
Kagiso Rabada Recovering Well After Back Niggle Setback
Kagiso Rabada Recovering Well After Back Niggle Setback
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Seek Top Two Finish, Rajasthan Royals Hope For Miracle
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Seek Top Two Finish, Rajasthan Royals Hope For Miracle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.