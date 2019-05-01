 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Shreyas Gopal Claims Hat-Trick In Rain-Marred Match Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 01 May 2019 00:46 IST

Sam Curran had bagged the first hat-trick of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Shreyas Gopal Claims Hat-Trick In Rain-Marred Match Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Shreyas Gopal once again weaved his magic in the IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal weaved his magic in the rain-marred match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to claim a hat-trick for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Tuesday. It was the second hat-trick of the season, the first was claimed by young Sam Curran against Delhi Capitals on April 1 in Mohali. Gopal, featuring in his fifth IPL season, ran through the hosts' top-order to dismiss the hard-hitting trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis, in that order.

The 25-year-old led the fightback for the visitors after Kohli smashed 25 runs off seven balls in the match which was reduced to five overs per side. Gopal then got rid of Kohli's opening partner de Villiers for 10 and one-down batsman Marcus Stoinis for a duck.    

Gopal finished with the figures of three for 12, his best of the season. His effort saw the Bangalore outfit slump from 35/1 to 61/7 in five overs. 

With the hat-trick, Gopal has now picked 18 wickets in 13 matches for the Jaipur franchise. He has a bowling average of 18.11 and an economy rate just over 7.00. 

Rajsthan Royals had won the toss and opted to field but rain returned to delay the start of the game by three hours and thirty minutes. 

The game finally began after a long delay, courtesy a commendable effort from the ground staff which readied the ground following multiple spells of heavy rain. 

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Shreyas Gopal Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sam Curran had bagged the first hat-trick of the IPL 2019
  • Shreyas Gopal weaved his magic in the rain-marred match
  • Curran is only two IPL matches old
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith Leads From Front As Rajasthan Royals Complete Double Over Mumbai Indians
Steve Smith Leads From Front As Rajasthan Royals Complete Double Over Mumbai Indians
Preview: Rajasthan Royals Look To Revive Fortunes Against Rampaging Mumbai Indians
Preview: Rajasthan Royals Look To Revive Fortunes Against Rampaging Mumbai Indians
Jos Buttler Carnage Demolishes Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals Get Second Win
Jos Buttler Carnage Demolishes Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals Get Second Win
Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal Script Rajasthan Royals
Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal Script Rajasthan Royals' First Win Of IPL 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.