 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

New Controversy In IPL 2019: Shane Watson's Sledge Provokes Ishant Sharma - Watch

Updated: 27 March 2019 12:45 IST

A war of words between Shane Watson and Ishant Sharma cropped up a day after Ravichandran Ashwin's 'mankad' controversy.

New Controversy In IPL 2019: Shane Watson
Ishant Sharma's action prompted laughter from Shane Watson. © BCCI/IPL

A day after the 'mankad' controversy left the cricketing world divided, Delhi Capitals bowlers Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada engaged in a heated war of words with Chennai Super Kings batsman Shane Watson. It started in the third over of Chennai's innings after Ishant Sharma animatedly celebrated the wicket of Ambati Rayudu. Ishant's action prompted laughter from Shane Watson, which left the Indian pacer fuming. Ishant Sharma had to be pulled away by skipper Shreyas Iyer during his heated mid-pitch confrontation with Shane Watson in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Later in the match, the Australian was at loggerheads with South African Kagiso Rabada. It appeared that Watson blocked the bowler's path, prompting another angry encounter.

However, Watson and Rabada laughed it off at the conclusion of the match which the Chennai Super Kings won by six wickets.

In a chase of 148, the defending champions were led by a blistering 26-ball 44 from Shane Watson before MS Dhoni's watchful 32 sealed their six-wicket win.

In spite of a patient fifty from Shikhar Dhawan and cameos from Prithvi Shaw (24 from 16 balls) and Rishabh Pant (25 from 13 balls), Delhi Capitals posted a modest total of 147/6 after opting to bat.

In reply, Watson hit four fours and three sixes to give Chennai's innings a strong platform. Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav and Dwayne Bravo all contributed as Chennai Super Kings continued their positive start to IPL 2019.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Shane Watson Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada IPL 2019 Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 5
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada engaged in a war of words with Shane Watson
  • Ishant Sharma animatedly celebrated the wicket of Ambati Rayudu
  • Ishant Sharma had to be pulled away by skipper Shreyas Iyer
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Identifies Royal Challengers Bangalore Fast Bowler Who Will Play "Big Role" In IPL 2019
Virat Kohli Identifies Royal Challengers Bangalore Fast Bowler Who Will Play "Big Role" In IPL 2019
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Shane Watson Gives His Son An Autograph During Big Bash League Match. Watch Video
Shane Watson Gives His Son An Autograph During Big Bash League Match. Watch Video
Shane Watson Backs T10 Cricket, Says It Will Modernise The Sport
Shane Watson Backs T10 Cricket, Says It Will Modernise The Sport
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson Compare Yuvraj Singh With Shahid Afridi
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.