MS Dhoni Fans Up In Arms After Gautam Gambhir's Huge Sanju Samson Claim

Sanju Samson lit up IPL 2019 with a sensational century, the first of this season. The 24-year-old was in sparkling form, carting the SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers to all parts of the ground. This was Sanju Samson's second IPL century, helping him join an elite list of Indian batsmen with more than one IPL hundred. Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 102 that came off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours and four hits over the fence. Gautam Gambhir was all praise for the Rajasthan Royals star and paid him the ultimate compliment when he dubbed him "the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India".

Gautam Gambhir also backed Sanju Samson to get into the India World Cup 2019 squad, saying he should get the much-talked about No.4 spot in the batting order.

I normally don't like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019

Gambhir comments might come as a surprise for many. While MS Dhoni is not the force he once was with the bat hand, he remains India's number one wicketkeeper and is a sure-shot starter for India in the World Cup in England and Wales.

To say Dhoni's fans were upset with Gambhir's "best Wicketkeeper batsman in India" claim would be an understatement.

We all know that you are always against Dhoni. Anyhow @BCCI won't consider your thoughts and comments. Thank you for your time. —(@vctwitz) March 29, 2019

Did you ever heard of MS DHONI. The best wicketkeeper batman of all time. — PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD. (@sal_lither_ween) March 29, 2019

oh god how jealous he is with MSD... nothing learned — Bunny (@sanjayjr919) March 29, 2019

King of Jealousy. Idiot don't you have common sense ? MSD is the world's best keeper even you know this but your intention is to insult MSD . Yaaaaaak Thu . —(@surapusantharam) March 29, 2019

This shows he is clearly jealous of Dhoni(his interviews) and Rishabh Pant (commentary, happenings in DDCA and Delhi Daredevils)

You lost my respect Gambhir.

Samson is a one match player — A man living on Earth (@CricextOfficial) March 30, 2019

*best 4th batsman, not best "wicketkeeper" batsman!! No one can replace Dhoni.

Requesting @narendramodi to hand him some work in Delhi BJP, keep him out of IPL. — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) March 29, 2019

Fans were also taken aback with the fact that Gambhir decided to put Samson ahead of Rishabh Pant, who too has been in brilliant form off-late and impressed with the bat in both of Delhi Capitals' matches this season.

seriously

One innings

And best wk batsman

Dhoni pant... What they are doing — Samrat Shrishrimal (@SamratShrishri1) March 29, 2019

No Ther is @RishabPant777 ! We need leftAndStriker More the We have Righthandstriker so Much ! — G U R U (@cinemapaithyam) March 29, 2019

May be after the world cup! @RishabPant777 is on cards. — jayyanth (@wolfgang_1980) March 29, 2019

Rishab Pant want to know your location ???????? — Pinkesh sen (@senpinkesh) March 29, 2019

Rishabh is the best with MSD — Mukul (@Mukul90296329) March 30, 2019

Very irresponsible comment gautam ..... He cant match the exp and skills of mahi bhai and the power hitting of pant...and btw DD was so good in IPL last year and KKR is so good from previous two years...now i understand why — Aashish Sood (@aashishksood) March 29, 2019

Rishabh pant in my opinion ( after Dhoni) — H E L L B O Y (@Ishansh15) March 29, 2019

While Rishabh Pant has failed to take his chances in Twenty20 Internationals, averaging just 19.42 in 15 matches, he has been explosive in the Indian Premier League.

The left-hander has played 40 IPL matches, scoring 1,351 runs at an average of 37.53 and a strike-rate of 167.41. He has nine half-centuries and one hundred to his name.

In contrast, Sanju Samson has played 83 IPL matches, scoring 1,999 at an average of 28.15 and a strike-rate of 129.3. Samson has hit two IPL hundreds and 10 fifties.