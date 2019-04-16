 
Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Twitter Fury For Alzarri Joseph vs Lasith Malinga Tweet

Updated: 16 April 2019 11:41 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar had questioned Mumbai Indians' decision to pick Alzarri Joseph instead of Lasith Malinga in the previous games.

Alzarri Joseph registered the best figures in IPL history but has been ruled out due to an injury. © BCCI/IPL

Sanjay Manjrekar's comments on Twitter have time and again rubbed a great many people the wrong way. The former India batsman has ruffled a lot of feathers with his strong opinions and it was no different this time as well when he decided to have his say on the competition between Mumbai Indians pacers Alzarri Joseph and Lasith Malinga. Alzarri Joseph got his chance to make his mark in IPL 2019, when Lasith Malinga left Mumbai mid-way to participate in Sri Lanka's domestic competition.

Alzarri Joseph immediately set IPL 2019 on fire by recording the best bowling figures in the history of Indian Premier League in his debut match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The 22-year-old from Antigua claimed 6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs to better Sohail Tanvir's record of 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008. Alzarri Joseph annihilated SunRisers Hyderabad batsmen as he became the second man to take a five-wicket haul on IPL debut.

Suddenly, Mumbai Indians had a selection headache with the returning Lasith Malinga having to sit out because of Joseph's terrific spell.

Alzarri Joseph's joy was short-lived though as the young Windies pacer bowled just two overs against Kings XI Punjab, conceding 22 runs.

After the match, Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the selection of Joseph ahead of Malinga. Manjrekar opined that Mumbai's decision to pick the West Indian was based on "emotions" and not "cricket logic".

Fans came in their numbers to remind Manjrekar that selecting Lasith Malinga over Joseph, a bowler who in his previous match grabbed a league-best 6-12, was the emotional decision and not the other way around.

Manjrekar, however, was not done just yet. Following Mumbai Indians' win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night, where Malinga took four wickets for 31 runs, the former batsman again took to Twitter.

He pointed to Twitter fans that his earlier stand on Malinga stood vindicated thanks to the Sri Lankan's performance against RCB at the Wankhede.

However, fans were having none of it and continued to troll the cricket-turned-commentator.

Mumbai Indians' selection headaches eased as Alzarri Joseph had to be ruled out of IPL 2019 with a shoulder injury.

The Antiguan youngster took a bad tumble while trying to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary in an IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on April 13.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Alzarri Joseph Lasith Malinga Sanjay Manjrekar IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Sanjay Manjrekar trolled again for his comments on Twitter
  • Manjrekar had questioned Mumbai's selection of Joseph over Malinga
  • Malinga was brought back for the RCB clash and took 4 wickets
