Sam Curran Claims First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2019

Sam Curran, featuring in his debut season, bagged the first hat-trick of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 during Kings XI Punjab's clash against Delhi Capitals on Monday. The English all-rounder cleaned up the Delhi Capitals tail in his death overs spell to bundle them out for 152 runs and help the hosts clinch victory by 14 runs. Curran bagged the wickets of Harshal Patel in the final delivery of the 18th over which was followed by two unplayable yorkers to get rid of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane respectively.

Curran is only two IPL matches old. He claimed two wickets for 52 runs in the first match against Rajasthan Royals.

KXIP's costliest buy Curran picked up four for 11 in 2.2 overs and was ably supported by Mohammed Shami as Delhi Capitals fell short in pursuit of 167. From 144 for 3, Delhi lost their last seven wickets for 8 runs, something that will haunt them for days to come especially after Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram set up what looked like an easy win.

With the bat, Curran (20 off 10 balls) promoted up the order did hit a couple of lusty blows but Lamichhane got him with a flipper.