IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RR vs MI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 19 April 2019 16:06 IST

Rajasthan Royals' victory in Mumbai last week is only one of two wins recorded by them this season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a race against time to climb out of the bottom. © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a race against time to climb out of the bottom two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table when they host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur in the first of two IPL 2019 matches to be played on Saturday. MI, who climbed to second spot with their win against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, have won five of their last six matches, the only defeat having come against Rajasthan Royals. RR's victory in Mumbai last week is only one of two wins recorded by them this season. RR's dismal record at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium does not make pretty reading for home fans. Apart from their lone victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have lost three matches at home. England's Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan but the rest of the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent.

When is the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be played on April 20, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2019 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

What time does the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match begin?

The RR vs MI IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs MI IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 Cricket
