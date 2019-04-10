Rajasthan Royals will host current IPL 2019 league leaders Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. There are three factors from which the visiting team can take confidence from - the disaparate forms of the two teams, the fact that the Jaipur track has been favouring slow bowling and maybe also from MS Dhoni's matchwinning performance in the reverse fixture. RR are currently seventh among the eight teams, with just one win in five matches. Their sole win came against 8th-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore at home. In contrast, CSK registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday and are at the top of the table, with five wins from six matches. Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni , CSK boasts of a perfectly balanced squad to excel on any surface and all conditions. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their bearings. After losing their last match, they find themselves in a precarious position, and have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their play-off chances alive.

When is the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 11, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)