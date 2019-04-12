IPL 2019 witnessed another controversy on Thursday decision after MS Dhoni took an unprecedented step of walking onto the field during the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match . A furious Dhoni walked onto the field of play after the umpires failed call a no-ball during the last over of the match. The CSK skipper was livid with the decision to not award his team what looked like a sure-shot waist-high no-ball. The game came to a standstill as MS Dhoni argued with the two on-field umpires but he was turned away and had to make his way back to the dugout.

Here is the clip of the incident during the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match in Jaipur:

Ben Stokes bowled the final over of the match with CSK needing 18 to win. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a maximum off the very first ball to make things easier for CSK but the visitors lost MS Dhoni on the third ball, leaving the Chennai outfit needing eight off the final three balls.

Stokes attempted a slower ball, which turned into waist-high full toss. Mitchell Santner managed to get some bat and ran a double. However, Dhoni, who was standing right on the boundary ropes threw his hands up in the air after noticing that umpire Ulhas Gandhe put his arm up, only to be overruled by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Jadeja, who was at the non-striker's end, first confronted Gandhe about the no-ball decision. Even as the CSK all-rounder argued with the umpires, a furious Dhoni strode onto the field and to point out that Gandhe had raised his arm to signal a no-ball.

Despite, Dhoni's long-drawn protest, the decision stood, which left CSK six off the last two balls.

Santner took another double of the penultimate ball, which was followed by a wide from Stokes. With CSK needing three off the last ball, Santner became an instant Chennai hero by smashing Stokes over long-on for a maximum.