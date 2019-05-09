Rishabh Pant 'Fan Club' Asks Why 'Gamechanger' Not In India's World Cup 2019 Squad?

Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals knock SunRisers Hyderabad out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and move a step closer to the final with a tense two-wicket victory on Wednesday. Shaw hit a quickfire 56 while Pant smashed 49 off 21 balls as Delhi Capitals chased down their target of 163 in 19.5 overs to win the eliminator in Visakhapatnam. Following his blazing knock, Twitter could not help but ask why Rishabh Pant has not been included in India's 15-man World Cup 2019 squad. Some prominent names including former England captain Michael Vaughan and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor urged the Indian selectors to make the changes in the squad before the quadrennial event begins on May 30.

How is @RishabPant777 not in the World Cup squad ...... Pretty sure #India still have time to change ........ !!!!! #Bonkers #IPL19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 8, 2019

What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2019

Am firmly now in the Rishabh Pant fan club. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 8, 2019

Absolutely insane from Pant to hole out like that with victory just a few runs away. Such self indulgence can prove costly in this match. Also sends wrong signal to selectors — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019

Why is Rishabh Pant not in the squad for the World Cup? You there? @RaviShastriOfc @imVkohli — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 9, 2019

Rishabh Pant hit five towering sixes and two fours to put Delhi Capitals' chase back on track before falling in the penultimate over.

So far, Rishabh Pant has amassed 450 runs from 15 matches at an average of 37.50 with three fifties in IPL 2019.

"If you are set on a wicket like this, you have to finish the match for your team. I took it very close, but next time I will finish it for the team," Rishabh Pant said after the match.

"Today, that was special because I didn't try to hit the ball too hard. I was just watching the ball, and I was trying to time the ball."

Delhi Capitals, who notched their first ever IPL playoff victory, will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier on Friday.

Mumbai Indians, who made Sunday's final in Hyderabad after outplaying MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier, await the second finalist.