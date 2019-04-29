Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Have Changed Delhi Capitals' Complexion: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals have paved their way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs for the first time since 2012 under the guidance of former skippers Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. The two giants of the game were roped in by the capital franchise ahead of IPL 2019 and their inclusion has changed Delhi Capitals' complexion as a unit. Senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes Ponting and Ganguly have played important roles and they understand their responsibilities well.

"The coaches play an important role and in Ponting and dada (Ganguly) we have two former skippers who led their teams successfully and know how to go about the job of planning and strategising. They know how to prepare players and give them confidence," Dhawan told IANS.

Delhi Capitals have some of the finest youngsters in their arsenal like Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer and South African Kagiso Rabada. The franchise also have experienced campaigners like Dhawan and Ishant Sharma.

The southpaw believes the mix of youth and experience has helped the franchise become a well-balanced unit.

"The team is balanced and both the batting and bowling department has the required arsenal," Dhawan said.

"The Indian players in the top-order like Rishabh (Pant), Prithvi (Shaw), skipper Shreyas (Iyer) or me as well as the overseas players have built a nice blend of youth and experience. Ishant (Sharma) has also bowled well and it has been a complete team effort," he explained.

Delhi Capitals will be next seen in action against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match will be a key contest and serve as preparation for the Delhi franchise ahead of the playoffs.

