SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), after registering a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Super Over, would look to come back stronger to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and remain in playoffs contention, when the two franchises cross swords at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. SRH would be eyeing to shrug off their Super Over defeat and add two points to take their tally to 14 points. Despite their defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Hyderabad's net run rate is +0.653, which is superior to others in contention for the playoffs. Even if the Hyderabad franchise lose their last match, they can still reach playoffs if Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab don't win more than one of their last two matches.

When is the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on May 4, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru .

What time does the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)