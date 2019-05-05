SunRisers Hyderabad's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2019 playoffs hang by a thread after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night. SRH lost their final league game of the season which means they would need Mumbai Indians to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Anything other than a Mumbai Indians win will see KKR seal a last four spot. While SRH fans bemoaned their team's failure to get past bottom-placed RCB, other fans reveled in SunRisers' defeat with one coming up with a hilarious 'Game of Thrones' meme to troll SRH.
#RCBvSRH #PlayBold#SRH : let's qualify for playoffs #RCB : pic.twitter.com/I7xllTizxo— Acha Waqt (@The______guy) May 5, 2019
Several other fans also came up with some hilarious memes to poke fun at SRH's predicament.
RCB beats SRH and stops them from qualifying for playoff— nadaan_.-._parinda_(@jaypatidar_) May 4, 2019
Meanwhile RCB- #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/lgeTijorx9
If MI loses, KKR are into playoffs. If MI wins, SRH are into playoffs.. pic.twitter.com/XeJs7BbxSZ— Ommi Gangawane(@ohhh_mii) May 4, 2019
RCB cannot qualify and they won't let SRH qualify today. #RCBvSRH— Faking News (@fakingnews) May 4, 2019
Kane Williamson to Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/SYCp0DNeyR
"Don't worry mate, we will do it for #SRH !!" #RCBvSRH #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/cy1mtIYNqR— Tanmay (@fast_hostile) May 4, 2019
RCB taking SRH down with them like pic.twitter.com/axXvdqzzzi— Vivek S (@Vivek_rko) May 4, 2019
#SRH fans to #MI :#ipl2019 pic.twitter.com/9mNcY4GpTn— Umaisa (@_BeingSaniya) May 4, 2019
#RCBvSRH— SHASHANK SINGH (@SHASHANK2663) May 4, 2019
I can feel this reaction
Hard luck #SRH and good luck for tomorrow KKRpic.twitter.com/gh7cKA8ZG7
SRH team performance— Varun Kumar Singh (@VarunKumar65) May 4, 2019
Pic1: with Warner
Pic2: without Warner#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/YX4zMepunm
RCB can't qualify and won't let SRH qualify.— Aman (@TheAlteria) May 4, 2019
RCB fans right now:#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/A08rmDW8NT
RCB fans to SRH fans#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/DWZ1TcotNq— JAI UPADHYAY (@jay_upadhyay14) May 4, 2019
#SRH to #UmeshYadav right now :— Chi Jeevitham (@ChiJeevitham) May 4, 2019
#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/EOcWfJb41z
#RCBvSRH #SRH #RCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 #IPL12— Chowkidar Murali Singh (@MuraliSingh7) May 5, 2019
pic.twitter.com/LP0aaOVKqS
Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann engineered an incredible turnaround that will linger long in IPL memory, powering Royal Challengers Bangalore to a four-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru Saturday.
Both Hetmyer and Gurkeerat hit blazing fifties as RCB recovered from a hopelessly placed 20 for three in the third over to reach the 176-run target with four balls to spare.
During their 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Hetmyer smashed half a dozen sixes and four boundaries for his 47-ball 75, while Gurkeerat made 65 in 48 deliveries with the help of eight fours and one maximum.
This was the first time that RCB had a hundred-plus partnership since 2013 when Kohli and De Villiers were not involved.
The win meant RCB ended what has been a forgettable season on a positive note, while SRH's hopes of securing a playoffs berth were kept on standby.