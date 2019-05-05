 
Fans Come Up With ROFL 'Game Of Thrones' Memes And Others To Troll SRH After Loss To RCB

Updated: 05 May 2019 12:54 IST

Several memes started flying around on Twitter after SRH's loss to RCB but one meme definitely outshone the others.

Fans Come Up With ROFL
Virat Kohli's RCB dented SRH's hopes of reaching the playoffs thanks to their 4-wicket win. © BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad's hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2019 playoffs hang by a thread after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday night. SRH lost their final league game of the season which means they would need Mumbai Indians to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Anything other than a Mumbai Indians win will see KKR seal a last four spot. While SRH fans bemoaned their team's failure to get past bottom-placed RCB, other fans reveled in SunRisers' defeat with one coming up with a hilarious 'Game of Thrones' meme to troll SRH.

Several other fans also came up with some hilarious memes to poke fun at SRH's predicament.

Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann engineered an incredible turnaround that will linger long in IPL memory, powering Royal Challengers Bangalore to a four-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru Saturday.

Both Hetmyer and Gurkeerat hit blazing fifties as RCB recovered from a hopelessly placed 20 for three in the third over to reach the 176-run target with four balls to spare.

During their 144-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Hetmyer smashed half a dozen sixes and four boundaries for his 47-ball 75, while Gurkeerat made 65 in 48 deliveries with the help of eight fours and one maximum.

This was the first time that RCB had a hundred-plus partnership since 2013 when Kohli and De Villiers were not involved.

The win meant RCB ended what has been a forgettable season on a positive note, while SRH's hopes of securing a playoffs berth were kept on standby.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 54
Highlights
  • Fans troll SRH for their failure to secure playoffs spot
  • RCB dented SRH's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs with 4-wicket win
  • Fans came up with hilarious memes to poke fun at SRH
