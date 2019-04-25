Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis combined forces to punish the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowlers during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 clash in Bengaluru on Wednesday. AB de Villiers was at his big-hitting best as he smashed seven sixes and three fours during his unbeaten knock of 82 off 44 deliveries. Although De Villiers' one-hour-22-minute madness was a treat to watch, the six off the fifth delivery of the penultimate over was a jaw-dropper. Mohammed Shami bowled an above-waist full toss and surprised by the height, the batsman took his eyes off the ball. Even though AB de Villiers took one hand off the bat and turned his head at the moment of impact, the ball flew over backward square-leg and landed on the roof of the stadium.