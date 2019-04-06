 
Shah Rukh Khan Salutes Andre Russell Heroics With Baahubali Tribute

Updated: 06 April 2019 10:06 IST

Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team after KKR's stunning win over RCB but had a special message and picture for Andre Russell.

Andre Russell decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore with an unbeaten 48 off just 13 balls. © BCCI/IPL

Andre Russell turned into a one man army for Kolkata Knight Riders and the West Indian completely decimated the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to hand KKR one of the most unlikeliest of wins in IPL 2019. The big-hitting all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 48 runs off just 13 balls as KKR overhauled the 206-run target with five balls to spare. Following Andre Russell's smash-and-grab at Bengaluru, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan saluted the Jamaican star by superimposing his image on a picture of Baahubali, a fictional character from one of India's biggest hit films.

Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team but had a special message for his West Indian star.

The official Twitter handle for the Bollywood movie even replied to Shah Rukh Khan in true Baahubali style.

In another tweet, the Bollywood superstar labelled Andre Russell a "champion" and referred to his West Indian import as "MuscleMan".

Andre Russell's superlative knock helped KKR register five-wicket win to climb to the second spot in the IPL Points Table with three wins out of four matches.

KKR were staring down the barrel, needing 68 runs off 26 balls to win when Andre Russell walked out to bat.

What followed next was absolute carnage as Andre Russell teed off with Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers having no answer to the power-hitting.

Andre Russell's 13-ball blitz included one four and seven towering sixes.

Russell's brutal hitting came after Virat Kohli (84 off 49) and AB de Villiers (63 off 32) returned to form with a brilliant 108-run stand to take RCB to 205 for three.

However, that still was not enough for Virat Kohli and his team. Royal Challengers Bangalore have now played five matches and lost five in IPL 2019.

RCB's next assignment is again at home when they welcome Delhi Capitals on Sunday while Kolkata Knight Riders head to Jaipur to pay Rajasthan Royals a visit, also on Sunday.

