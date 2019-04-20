A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform.

When is the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 21, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

What time does the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)