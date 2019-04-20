 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 20 April 2019 16:58 IST

Virat Kohli's RCB stand in the way of MS Dhoni's CSK.

IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
RCB are much-improved side in the IPL 2019. © AFP

A much-improved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli stand in the way of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they look to book a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions, in the absence of their regular skipper MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match and find themselves one win short of booking a place in the final four of the lucrative tournament. "Probably he (MS Dhoni) will play in the next game against RCB," stand-in skipper Suresh Raina had said after the loss to SRH. Following the tournament opener between CSK and RCB in Chennai, both teams have had contrasting campaigns. While CSK have lived up to their reputation again, RCB continue to under-perform.

When is the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 21, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

What time does the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's RCB stand in the way of MS Dhoni's CSK
  • MS Dhoni did not play the previous match
  • MS Dhoni registered a rare loss in the previous match
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Spoil MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings' Party
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali's Assault, Fans Post Heartwarming Messages
AB de Villiers Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Virat Kohli After Eden Gardens Masterclass
AB de Villiers Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Virat Kohli After Eden Gardens Masterclass
Virat Kohli Century Helps RCB Pull-Off 10-Run Win Despite Another Andre Russell Carnage
Virat Kohli Century Helps RCB Pull-Off 10-Run Win Despite Another Andre Russell Carnage
Virat Kohli Foils Sunil Narine
Virat Kohli Foils Sunil Narine's 'Mankading' Chance In A Hilarious Way - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.