 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Remarkable IPL Feat After Sensational Knock For CSK vs RCB

Updated: 22 April 2019 10:09 IST

Not only did MS Dhoni register his highest-ever IPL score, but the CSK captain also became the first Indian to reach a stunning landmark in the T20 tournament.

MS Dhoni Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Remarkable IPL Feat After Sensational Knock For CSK vs RCB
MS Dhoni became the first Indian and third overall to hit 200 sixes in the IPL. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni produced one of the most impactful batting performances ever seen in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, single-handedly taking his team to the brink of victory in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2019 clash at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday night. While it wasn't enough to get CSK over the line as RCB stuttered to a one-run win, MS Dhoni's knock left a lasting impression on the cricketing fraternity. Not only did MS Dhoni register his highest-ever IPL score, but the CSK captain also became the first Indian to hit 200 sixes in the tournament.

MS Dhoni almost pulled off Chennai's chase of 161 as he smashed five fours and seven sixes in his 48-ball blitz only to see his team lose by one run in IPL 2019 encounter in Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni became only the third player in IPL history to reach the landmark of 200 sixes. Chris Gayle occupies the top spot in the list with a whopping 323 hits over the boundary while RCB star AB de Villiers is second with 204 sixes.

MS Dhoni's seven maximums in the RCB vs CSK IPL clash took his overall tally to 203 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are next best Indians, with both batsman boasting of 190 sixes each in the T20 tournament. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is not too far behind with 186 maximums to his name.

On Sunday night, with the defending IPL champions CSK needing 26 off the last over, MS Dhoni hit a four and three sixes but missed the final ball from paceman Umesh Yadav and ran to get runs through byes.

RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who top-scored with 53 in his team's 161-7, hit the stumps to run out Shardul Thakur as Virat Kohli's side managed to win their third game.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Suresh Raina Chris Gayle AB de Villiers IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 39 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni becomes 1st Indian to 200 sixes in IPL
  • MS Dhoni is third in the overall list of six-hitters in IPL
  • MS Dhoni has a total tally of 203 sixes in the IPL
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy
"MS Dhoni For PM": CSK Captain Almost Pulls Off The Impossible, Twitter Goes Crazy
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings In A Thriller
Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings In A Thriller
IPL Highlights, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings By A Run
IPL Highlights, RCB vs CSK IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Chennai Super Kings By A Run
Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets
Watch: MS Dhoni Sends Warning To Rivals Ahead Of RCB Encounter With Big Hits In Nets
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Look To Spoil MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings' Party
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.