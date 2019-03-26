 
Would Ben Stokes 'Mankad' Virat Kohli In World Cup Final? Here's His Answer

Updated: 26 March 2019 16:13 IST
Several people have asked if Ben Stokes would 'mankad' Virat Kohli in a crunch match on a big stage.

Would Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes said he would never ever 'mankad' Virat Kohli in a World Cup final. © AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankading' Jos Buttler during the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match has become a hot topic for former and current cricketers, who have all taken to various social media platforms to have their say on the matter. However, amid all the Ashwin 'mankad' talk, somehow Virat Kohli's name has cropped up many times. The likes of Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan and Dean Jones have tried to come up with futuristic scenarios of a bowler trying to 'mankad' Virat Kohli to justify their comments against Ashwin.

Warne asked Twitter users if it would be okay if Ben Stokes had done the same thing to Virat Kohli.

Whether it would be "okay" or not, Ben Stokes at least sees the funny side. He made it clear, he would "never ever ever ever ever ever" do that Kohli in a World Cup final. But that remains to be seen, since there was a smiley added to the tweet.

Vaughan and Dean Jones also mentioned Kohli's name in their tweets.

Ashwin's decision to 'mankad' Jos Buttler has snowballed into a massive controversy. Social media has been buzzing ever since the incident took place on Monday night.

The incident took place in the 13th over with Rajasthan Royals coasting to victory -- needing 77 off 43 balls with nine wickets in hand. Ashwin paused while delivering the ball and took the bails off at the non-striker's end as Buttler stepped out of the crease.

Buttler, to his dismay, was given his marching orders by the third umpire.

Buttler's dismissal proved to be the turning points as Kings XI Punjab pulled things back to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine in the chase of 185.

India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Ben Stokes Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Jos Buttler Shane Warne Michael Vaughan Dean Mervyn Jones IPL 2019 Cricket
