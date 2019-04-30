Kagiso Rabada leads the race for purple cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with 25 wickets from 12 matches. The South African fast bowling sensation's success in the ongoing IPL has helped Delhi Capitals change their fortunes as the qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012. His fine run has also impressed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who took to Twitter to congratulate the capital franchise on making it two the final four. Ranveer Singh also had a special mention for Kagiso Rabada as he said, "KAGISO RABADA BROOOO!! Young champion".

Congrats to Delhi franchise for making it to the playoffs. It's been a super solid season for the Capitals ! KAGISO RABADA BROOOO !! Young champion !!!! #DCvRCB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 28, 2019

The tweet from Ranveer Singh, who last featured in the movie Gully Boy, received mixed reactions from the fans. But Delhi Capitals gave thumbs up to the tweet and thanked the Bollywood star.

Delhi Capitals also related their tweet to the movie Gully Boy as they wrote, "Apne @KagisoRabada25 jaisa koi hard-ich nahi ha," which translates into no one is as tough as Kagiso Rabada.

Rabada is followed by his countryman Imran Tahir in the leading wicket-takers list with 17 scalps from 12 matches to his name.

The 23-year-old, featuring in his second IPL season, has registered the best figures of 4/21 in this edition.

With many foreign players leaving IPL 2019 in anticipation of the preparatory camp for the World Cup 2019, there is no clarity on when South African players will leave the lucrative tournament.