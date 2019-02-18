 
Pulwama Attack: "World Cup Is Far Away", Says IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla On India vs Pakistan Match

Updated: 18 February 2019 19:03 IST
Rajiv Shukla said there is no possibility of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

Rajiv Shukla asked Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism. © AFP

In the wake of Pulwama attack, Indian premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla continued to maintain that there is no possibility of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, adding that the decision on the much-anticipated clash in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 will be taken later. "Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also," Shukla told reporters.

When asked if India will play against Pakistan in the World Cup, which starts on May 30 in England, Shukla ducked the question saying, "That we can't tell you know right now. World cup is far away. We will see what happens."

Following the attack, people from across the country expressed anger and demanded action against Pakistan. The congress member said that the outrage is justified and asked Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism.

"This is the outrage of the people which is reflecting in these ways. Obviously people will react like this. Pakistan should be vary of these things. They should not support terrorism. We have been saying this from day one. When our government was there, we gave tons of documents about their involvement. They should realise this," Shukla said.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With ANI inputs)

