 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Prithvi Shaw Happy About His Knock Against SRH, Says It Came At The Right Time

Updated: 09 May 2019 15:45 IST

Prithvi Shaw scored an important half-century as Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a tight IPL 2019 Eliminator.

Prithvi Shaw Happy About His Knock Against SRH, Says It Came At The Right Time
Prithvi Shaw scored 56 runs in 38 balls in the Eliminator vs SunRisers Hyderabad © BCCI/IPL

Prithvi Shaw said that his knock of 56 runs in 38 balls against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on May 8 came at an important time for his team Delhi Capitals (DC) as they edged out a one-ball victory. Asked made to bat first, SRH posted a score of 162, with contributions from Martin Guptill (36 off 19 balls), Vijay Shankar (25 of 11 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (20 off 13 balls). Amit Mishra kept it economical, conceding 16 runs in four overs, while Keemo Paul scalped three wickets.  

Openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set up a first wicket partnership for 66 runs. Later, Rishabh Pant scored a quick-fire 49 off 21 balls, taking DC closer to the target of 163. It became a close affair with Pant and Sherfane Rutherford losing their wickets to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th over, followed by Amit Mishra getting out by obstructing the field in the last over. The game ended when Keemo Paul hit a four off Khaleel Ahmed off the fifth ball of the 20th over.

Shaw, who has so far scored 348 runs in IPL 2019, got his 2nd half-century for his team in this season. His first came against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 30, where he scored 99 off 55 balls.

“It (the half-century) feels very good. It's happened after a while, but it happened in time for the team,” Shaw told Shikhar Dhawan in a chat after the Eliminator, “Let's keep giving opening stands like this for Delhi (Capitals) and keep winning.”

Shaw gave his reasons for his performance, stating that he took his chances against fast bowlers as their deliveries were coming at the right pace for him to play. “When (Mohammad) Nabi came to bowl, it was difficult to take chances off him in this wicket. We always plan that if we don't score runs off spinners for 1-2 overs, it's not a problem, as we can cover it up with the fast bowlers.

“This is what I had in mind; I'll try to take my chances against fast bowlers. With spinners, wait and hit them when there is a loose ball,” Shaw said.

DC now take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Qualifier 2 of the IPL on May 10 at Visakhapatnam. The winners of this match will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 12.

Comments
Topics : Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Prithvi Shaw Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • DC edged out a one-ball victory against SRH in the Eliminator
  • This was Shaw's second half-century of IPL 2019
  • Took his chances against fast bowlers, Shaw said
Related Articles
"Could See Happiness On Everyone
"Could See Happiness On Everyone's Faces": Shreyas Iyer After Delhi Capitals' Win In IPL Eliminator
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant, Keemo Paul Star As Delhi Capitals Beat SunRisers Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among 11 Players Retained For 2nd Season Of Mumbai T20 League
Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among 11 Players Retained For 2nd Season Of Mumbai T20 League
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB
Delhi Capitals Climb To Top Of IPL Table, End RCB's Playoff Hopes
ICC
ICC's "Perfect" Tribute On Sachin Tendulkar's 46th Birthday. See Pic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.