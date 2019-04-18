 
"Past Meets Future": Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Prithvi Shaw Dines With Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 18 April 2019 12:57 IST

Prithvi Shaw is one of the stars of the Delhi Capitals batting line-up and plays domestic cricket for Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw enjoyed a quiet dinner with Sachin Tendulkar. © Twitter @PrithviShaw

Prithvi Shaw, who made his India debut in the Test series against the Windies last year, has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar because of his flawless batting style and technique. On Thursday, Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), met Mumbai Indians' team icon Sachin Tendulkar and fans could not contain their excitement. Shaw enjoyed a quiet dinner with the batting legend and took to Twitter to post a picture of the iconic meeting. "Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR @sachin_rt Sir," Shaw captioned the picture.

The picture went viral in no time and garnered some amazing reactions from the fans of Indian cricket.

So far, Shaw has scored 187 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.37 with 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders being his highest score of IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals, who won their last three games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw, who has not been included in India's 15-man squad for World Cup 2019, will be eager to help his IPL franchise qualify for the playoffs this year.

Delhi Capitals, who are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, have not finished in the top four since 2012.

Delhi Capitals and three-time champions Mumbai Indians, with 10 points from eight games, are currently placed second and third respectively on the IPL 2019 points table.

Prithvi Shaw IPL 2019 Cricket Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 34
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw made his India debut in the Test series against the Windies
  • Prithvi Shaw has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar
  • So far, Prithvi Shaw has scored 187 runs in 8 matches of IPL 2019
