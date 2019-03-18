The Indian Premier League is a batsman's paradise and we're pretty sure there are many more batsmen to be born in seasons down the line. So as the Indian Premier League 2019 approaches, we can probably take a walk down memory lane to see all those batsmen who have rocked the IPL with their explosiveness with the bat. Here's a list of all Orange Cap holders who have brought the house down in the past.

1. Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab) - 2008

Australian Shaun Marsh became the talk of the town in the inaugural Indian Premier League with five fifties and one century to be the only cricketer in the 600-run club. He amassed 616 runs from 11 innings. He smashed 26 sixes and 59 boundaries.

2. Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings) - 2009

The Australian domination continued in 2009 as Matthew Hayden claimed the Orange Cap, scoring 572 runs for the Chennai Super Kings. Trailing him was fellow-Aussie batsman Adam Gilchrist, who played for the Deccan Chargers. Hayden had smashed 22 sixes and 60 boundaries.

3. Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians) - 2010

It was finally Sachin Tendulkar who managed to break the domination of Aussie batsmen in the Indian Premier League. Tendulkar amassed 618 runs, and was comfortably ahead of Jacques Kallis on the list. Playing 15 matches, Tendulkar smashed 86 boundaries and only three sixes for the Mumbai Indians.

4. Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2011

Chris Gayle will always remain a feared name in T20 cricket. In 2011, Gayle amassed 608 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had smashed 44 sixes and 57 boundaries at a strike rate of 183.

5. Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2012

The Gayle storm continued in 2012 as well. The Windies big-hitter amassed 733 runs, with one century and seven half-centuries. He had smashed 59 sixes and 46 boundaries. Far from his run tally was Kolkata Knight Riders' Gautam Gambhir at 590 runs.

6. Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings) - 2013

Michael Hussey took the Indian Premier League by storm with a whopping 733 runs. He had smashed 17 sixes and 81 boundaries. He then became the third Australian to win the Orange Cap. He had left Chris Gayle behind, who was pretty close with 708 runs.

7. Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 2014

Robin Uthappa scored 660 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in 16 outings, and smashed 18 sixes and 74 boundaries. With a strike rate of 137.78, Uthappa left Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo way behind. Bravo had 566 runs under his belt.

8. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2015

With five batsmen in the 500-run club, the race to the Orange Cap was pretty close. David Warner left Rajasthan Royals' Ajinkya Rahane behind by 22 runs as he had amassed 562 in 14 outings. Warner had smashed 65 boundaries and 21 sixes.

9. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 2016

This name cannot be left out of the Orange Cap list. So it finally happened in 2016 when Virat Kohli smashed a record-setting 973 runs, with David Warner trailing behind with 848 runs. Virat had smashed 38 sixes and 83 boundaries.

10. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2017

David Warner, again. He became the first batsman to clinch the Orange Cap for the second time. With 641 runs in his vault, Warner smashed 26 sixes and 63 boundaries on his way to the top. He overshadowed Gautam Gambhir by a big margin, who had amassed only 498 runs.

11. Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 2018

In David Warner's absence, Kane Williamson was handed the captaincy for Sunrisers Hyderabad. And he performed under pressure. He collected 735 runs, smashing 28 sixes and 64 boundaries. Rishabh Pant was a close second with 684 runs.