IPL 2019

IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 March 2019 16:40 IST
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians play Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2019 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24. The Rohit Sharma-led side will host a new-look Delhi team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will be the third match of the 12th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Having retained their core team, the Mumbai Indians are a force to reckon with at the Wankhede. The two franchises have played 22 times against each other with both winning 11 matches each.

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will be played on March 24, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Rohit Sharma Shreyas Iyer IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 3 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table.
