Watch: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav Hits The Bullseye In Darts. Fans Wonder If It Is Real

Updated: 09 April 2019 16:52 IST

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit the bullseye in a single attempt without even looking at the target.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 117 runs for Mumbai Indians in 5 matches this season so far. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a game of darts and hit the bullseye in a single attempt without even looking at the target, suggested a post by the T20 franchise on Twitter. "1 attempt, no-look... @surya_14kumar hits the Bullseye?? Paltan, what do you think? Fake?? or Real??," Mumbai Indians captioned the video, in which a stylish marksman Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in action. While many fans joined the debate to find out if it is real or fake, some Mumbai Indians' fans expressed their desire to see Yuvraj Singh back in playing XI for the next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Many fans claimed it's real and displayed their faith in Suryakumar, who returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018 edition of the IPL and scored over 500 runs, including four fifties, in the last season.

While some were quick to adjudge Suryakumar hitting the bullseye as fake. A fan compared him star wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, saying: "Kabhi kabhi wicket pe bhi throw kar liya koro yar like @msdhoni (Make such a throw at wickets too like MS Dhoni)."

Three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Some of the Mumbai Indians fans advised skipper Rohit Sharma to play Yuvraj in the crucial match.

Yuvraj, bought by Mumbai Indians at a base price of Rs 1 crore in IPL 2019 auction, has played four matches for the franchise in the ongoing season so far. The 37-year-old batsman scored an impressive half-century in MI's opening match against Delhi Capitals.

  • Suryakumar hit the bullseye in one attempt without looking at the target
  • Fans joined the debate on social media to find out if it is real or fake
  • Some fans expressed their desire to see Yuvraj Singh back in playing XI
