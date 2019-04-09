Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a game of darts and hit the bullseye in a single attempt without even looking at the target, suggested a post by the T20 franchise on Twitter. "1 attempt, no-look... @surya_14kumar hits the Bullseye?? Paltan, what do you think? Fake?? or Real??," Mumbai Indians captioned the video, in which a stylish marksman Suryakumar Yadav can be seen in action. While many fans joined the debate to find out if it is real or fake, some Mumbai Indians' fans expressed their desire to see Yuvraj Singh back in playing XI for the next match in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Many fans claimed it's real and displayed their faith in Suryakumar, who returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018 edition of the IPL and scored over 500 runs, including four fifties, in the last season.

It is thrown by @surya_14kumar it will be real — D E E P D A S (@Official_Deep_) April 8, 2019

This is mumbai Indians power — Digvijay (@Digvija97799364) April 8, 2019

Great it's real i think — y.v.s.deepak (@DeepakYekkali) April 9, 2019

While some were quick to adjudge Suryakumar hitting the bullseye as fake. A fan compared him star wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, saying: "Kabhi kabhi wicket pe bhi throw kar liya koro yar like @msdhoni (Make such a throw at wickets too like MS Dhoni)."

Kabhi kabhi wicket pe bhi throw kar liya koro yar like @msdhoni — Raju Ghunia (@raju_ghunia) April 8, 2019

Hahahahhah. Surya bhai ye to saaf saaf dikh rha hai ki Aapke hatho me kuch nhi hai or syad Aapne apne mouth Se ya fir kisi or cheej se aawaj nikali hai..but I like this — Vikas Singh (@VikasSi33300064) April 8, 2019

Obviously fake... took time to rotate camera while 3rd person removed another board where he hit with the shown one in place — Rkrocker (@Introverttht918) April 8, 2019

Three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Some of the Mumbai Indians fans advised skipper Rohit Sharma to play Yuvraj in the crucial match.

Bring back @YUVSTRONG12 in next game — Vijay Singh (@vijay_sankalp) April 8, 2019

Yuvraj Sing back — Gopala Reddy (@GopalaR59636715) April 8, 2019

Yuvraj, bought by Mumbai Indians at a base price of Rs 1 crore in IPL 2019 auction, has played four matches for the franchise in the ongoing season so far. The 37-year-old batsman scored an impressive half-century in MI's opening match against Delhi Capitals.