Mumbai Indians set out for a champions parade amid heavy fanfare on Monday evening. The franchise coach Mahela Jayawardene along with prominent players Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were present during the open bus parade, which was planned from Peddar Road to Trident in Nariman Point. The locals crowded around the bus, with loud cheer and drum-beat celebration, to see a glimpse of their heroes as it moved in slow pace. The moment was even more special for the franchise and its fans as Mumbai Indians are now the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians had defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a run to reign supreme in the lucrative T20 tournament.

CSK have now lost to Mumbai Indians for the third time in four finals.

In the final showdown, after Shane Watson hit a fierce 80, CSK needed two runs off the final ball to chase down the target of 150 runs but Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur with a perfect yorker to claim the landmark win.

Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls to set up the Mumbai Indians total.

Watson batted through the CSK innings until he was run out in the final over, smashing four sixes and eight fours.

Before that Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt with his tidy overs and two wickets, getting rid of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu. The premier Indian pacer produced 13 dot balls in his testing overs.

