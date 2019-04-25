Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim for an encore of victory when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the away leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. They crushed CSK by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on April 3. Captain Rohit Sharma , who led Mumbai Indians to the IPL title thrice, shared some insights on his team's "tough training session" at the den of MS Dhoni-led CSK on Thursday. "Rested. Recharged. Ready to go for #CSKvMI," Mumbai Indians captioned the high-voltage training session video on Twitter.

In the minute-long video, Rohit said: "We had a get together before we came here and spoke about what we need to get out of this practice session. Because I totally believe that every practice session you do, you need to get something out of it.

"We had a very tough training session today. We fielded for about good 45 minutes and there was some running drills as well, which everybody took part in. I think today was good," the MI skipper added.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table with six wins and four defeats. They are currently vying for a playoffs spot with 12 points in 10 matches.

CSK, on the other hand, have virtually booked a playoffs berth with 16 points in 11 matches. They have won eight and lost three matches in IPL 2019 so far.

"Everybody gave their efforts and I can't ask for anything more because that is the effort that is required when you are towards the fag end of the tournament. You need everybody to be together and this little break probably must have done good for everyone," Rohit added.

Following the CSK encounter, Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders twice and SunRisers Hyderabad once at home in their remaining league stage matches.