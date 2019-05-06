MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was seen requesting citizens of India to exercise their right to vote in an adorable video message posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. "Yes, you heard it right from the Super Cub! Your vote is your right. Don't miss out on the opportunity of choosing your leader!" CSK captioned the video on Twitter. In the seven-second video, Ziva can be heard saying: "Go and vote just like mumma and papa did." Ziva was sitting on the lap of MS Dhoni, who displayed election ink on his hand.

MS Dhoni belongs to Ranchi in Jharkhand. The state was among that conducted polls on Monday in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The other states that are polling are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.

The results of the elections will be announced on May 23.

Under the captaincy of Dhoni, CSK lost to Kings XI Punjab in their last league stage match of the IPL 2019 on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, CSK managed a top-two finish and will host Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will enter the final, while the losing team will take on either Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Dhoni has led CSK to the IPL title thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The highly-experienced side will look to defend their title and aim for a record fourth if they enter the summit clash for eighth time in the IPL history.