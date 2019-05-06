 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

"Go And Vote Just Like Mumma, Papa Did": MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Asks People To Vote

Updated: 06 May 2019 17:00 IST

MS Dhoni took time out from the busy IPL 2019 schedule to exercise his right to vote.

"Go And Vote Just Like Mumma, Papa Did": MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni belongs to Ranchi in Jharkhand. © Twitter

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was seen requesting citizens of India to exercise their right to vote in an adorable video message posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. "Yes, you heard it right from the Super Cub! Your vote is your right. Don't miss out on the opportunity of choosing your leader!" CSK captioned the video on Twitter. In the seven-second video, Ziva can be heard saying: "Go and vote just like mumma and papa did." Ziva was sitting on the lap of MS Dhoni, who displayed election ink on his hand.

MS Dhoni belongs to Ranchi in Jharkhand. The state was among that conducted polls on Monday in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. The other states that are polling are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.

The results of the elections will be announced on May 23.

Under the captaincy of Dhoni, CSK lost to Kings XI Punjab in their last league stage match of the IPL 2019 on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, CSK managed a top-two finish and will host Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will enter the final, while the losing team will take on either Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Dhoni has led CSK to the IPL title thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018. The highly-experienced side will look to defend their title and aim for a record fourth if they enter the summit clash for eighth time in the IPL history.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ziva was seen requesting citizens of India to exercise their voting right
  • In the video, Ziva said: "Go and vote just like mumma and papa did"
  • MS Dhoni displayed election ink on his hand
Related Articles
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Qualifier 1: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: With Eyes On Final, Mumbai Indians Hope To Conquer CSK Fortress In Qualifier 1
IPL 2019: With Eyes On Final, Mumbai Indians Hope To Conquer CSK Fortress In Qualifier 1
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
Watch: MS Dhoni Showcases Bowling Skills Ahead Of KXIP vs CSK Match
Watch: MS Dhoni Showcases Bowling Skills Ahead Of KXIP vs CSK Match
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.