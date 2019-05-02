MS Dhoni Will Continue To Be CSK Captain As Long As He Wants, Says Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni missed two games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to fever and stiff back, and on both occasion they ended on the losing side. Suresh Raina, who leads the team in MS Dhoni's absence, said that it is always difficult to fill the veteran's boots whenever he is not around. However, Raina hinted that he might take up CSK captaincy as and when MS Dhoni decides to call it quits. "I think losing him (Dhoni) as a captain is not an issue, losing him as a batsman is always difficult for us. That's what happened for us against Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. When he comes to the crease a lot of pressure is created for other teams. When he is not in the team, we see the difference," Raina said.

"He has done well in the last couple of years as a batsman as well team mentor. So probably you may see me more next year when he is done but I need more of his calibre. But he will continue as long as he wants to play for Chennai, you know him and Chennai," Raina added.

MS Dhoni, who missed games against Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, has been in superb form with the bat in IPL 2019 and hit an unbeaten 22-ball 44 against Delhi Capitals.

After helping his team post a competitive total of 179/4, Dhoni pulled off two stumpings in an over as CSK spinners took control.

Delhi Capitals, who led the table at the start of the game, collapsed to 99 all out in 16.2 overs.

With the 80-run win, Chennai Super Kings, who have already qualified for the playoffs, are at the top of IPL 2019 points table.

(With PTI inputs)