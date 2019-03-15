 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

"Don't Be Late": MS Dhoni Warns Virat Kohli In IPL 2019 Teaser

Updated: 15 March 2019 15:09 IST

The IPL 2019 season gets underway from March 23 with CSK and RCB facing off at Chennai in the first match.

"Don
MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to the title thrice in IPL history. © IPL

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the two heavyweights of Indian cricket, are set to lock horns when their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the first game of the tournament in Chennai on March 23. In a latest TV advertisement, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli can be seen challenging each other ahead of the tournament opener. Both Dhoni and Kohli have massive following and the advertisement shows that the superstars have Indian cricket fans divided. Dhoni and Kohli can been seen enjoying the tussle between the fans from a rooftop before CSK skipper tells his RCB counterpart "don't be late" in what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two top teams.

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings came back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year suspension for their alleged involvement in the 2013 betting case.

The team led by MS Dhoni lifted the IPL trophy for the third time to mark their comeback in style.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's RCB, who are yet to win the title, disappointed their fans despite having the one of the strongest teams on paper.

The schedule for the first two weeks of the 2019 season was announced on February 19.

A total of 17 matches have been announced between March 23 to April 5 across the eight home venues of the franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four games in the two-week phase, with Delhi Capitals and RCB competing in five matches each during this time. Every side will play a minimum of two home and two away matches except for Delhi and RCB. While Delhi will compete in three home games, RCB will play an equal number of away encounters.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket IPL 2019
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli can be seen challenging each other
  • CSK came back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year suspension
  • MS Dhoni lifted the IPL trophy for the third time in 2018
Related Articles
"Never Underestimate Importance Of MS Dhoni": Michael Clarke Reminds India Ahead Of World Cup 2019
"Never Underestimate Importance Of MS Dhoni": Michael Clarke Reminds India Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Hardik Pandya Starts IPL 2019 Training With MS Dhoni
Hardik Pandya Starts IPL 2019 Training With MS Dhoni's Trademark Shot - Watch
Shane Warne Slams "MS Dhoni Critics" With A Blunt Response
Shane Warne Slams "MS Dhoni Critics" With A Blunt Response
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Stature Huge, Unfair To Compare Rishabh Pant To Him, Says Bharat Arun
5th ODI: Eye On World Cup 2019 XI As India, Australia Clash In Series Decider
5th ODI: Eye On World Cup 2019 XI As India, Australia Clash In Series Decider
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.