MS Dhoni, struggling with a back spasm, handed over the reins of captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Suresh Raina when the defending champions took on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Although MS Dhoni, who missed his first IPL game for CSK since 2010, was not a part of the on-field action, he was still the centre of attention in Hyderabad. After the home team's six-wicket win, MS Dhoni was seen sharing a light moment with SRH players David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and teammate Shardul Thakur. Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle shared some pictures and videos of MS Dhoni's post-match activities, likening the 37-year-old to the centre of the solar system. "#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the video.
In MS Dhoni's absence, SRH defeated CSK by six wickets to snap their three-match losing streak and climb up to sixth place in the points table with their fourth win from eight games.
"He (MS Dhoni) is feeling better. His back was stiff. Probably he will play in the next game against RCB," CSK's stand-in skipper Suresh Raina said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
MS Dhoni, CSK's leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2019 with 230 runs from eight matches including two fifties, decided to sit out after struggling with back spasm in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
MS Dhoni led CSK to seven wins from eight matches (before the SRH game) as they sit at the top of the table with 14 points.