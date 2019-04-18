MS Dhoni, struggling with a back spasm, handed over the reins of captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Suresh Raina when the defending champions took on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Although MS Dhoni, who missed his first IPL game for CSK since 2010, was not a part of the on-field action, he was still the centre of attention in Hyderabad. After the home team's six-wicket win, MS Dhoni was seen sharing a light moment with SRH players David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and teammate Shardul Thakur. Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle shared some pictures and videos of MS Dhoni's post-match activities, likening the 37-year-old to the centre of the solar system. "#Thala at the epicentre of the huddle to discuss the #Yellove and much more about the game!" Chennai Super Kings captioned the video.