 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Ex-IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Shares "Rare Cricket Memorabilia" Ahead Of MI vs CSK Final

Updated: 12 May 2019 14:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians in a high-octane IPL 2019 final on Sunday.

Ex-IPL Auctioneer Richard Madley Shares "Rare Cricket Memorabilia" Ahead Of MI vs CSK Final
MS Dhoni led CSK to the IPL title thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Ahead of the high-octane IPL 2019 final between CSK and Mumbai Indians, former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley shared a "rare piece of cricket memorabilia" featuring MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni, who led CSK to the IPL title thrice in 2010, 2011 and 2018, has never gone under the auction hammer after being sold to CSK in 2008. Sharing an auction sheet of the first-ever IPL auction, Richard Madley said: "Just found my one and only auction sheet for the historic first ever #VIVOIPL auction in 2008. @msdhoni sold to @ChennaiIPL. A rare piece of cricket memorabilia. Will be watching #CSKvMI."

Defending champions CSK rejoiced in Madley's nostalgic post. "And the rest is #WhistlePodu," CSK tweeted.

This is for the fourth time when CSK and Mumbai Indians will face off in an IPL final. In 2010, CSK had defeated Mumbai Indians by 22 runs to clinch their maiden title.

In 2013, Mumbai Indians avenged their defeat and crushed CSK by 23 runs to win their first-ever IPL title. The Rohit Sharma-led added to their trophy cabinet by with an emphatic 41-run win over Dhoni's CSK in the 2015 edition of the IPL final.

Now, both Mumbai Indians and CSK eye an unprecedented fourth crown in the IPL.

This will also be the fourth encounter between the two sides in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Mumbai outclassed CSK in both home and away legs of the league stage before defeating them in the Qualifier 1 to book a final spot.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni IPL 2019 Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Final
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to their eighth IPL final
  • Former IPL auctioneer shared a "rare memorabilia" before final
  • Dhoni has never gone under the auction hammer after 2008
Related Articles
MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final: How The Numbers Stack Up
MI vs CSK IPL 2019 Final: How The Numbers Stack Up
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Gives Hindi Lessons To Rishabh Pant
Watch: Ziva Dhoni Gives Hindi Lessons To Rishabh Pant
IPL Final Preview: Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians To Fight For Supremacy In Clash Of Giants
IPL Final Preview: Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians To Fight For Supremacy In Clash Of Giants
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Clinical Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets To Set Up Final Against Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's CSK Should Follow Liverpool's Example Vs Delhi Capitals, Says Vivian Richards
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.