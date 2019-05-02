MS Dhoni Reveals How He Keeps Up With Imran Tahir's Wild Celebrations - Watch

MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, rarely displays any over-the-top emotions on and off the field. On the contrary, Imran Tahir, CSK's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019, is mostly high on emotion and passion. Whenever the South African takes a wicket, he looks unstoppable. Nicknamed "Parasakthi Express", Tahir sprints from one end of the ground to another with his arms spread wide open. On Wednesday, Tahir got to celebrate in his trademark style quite a few times as he claimed a four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals to help CSK register a comprehensive 80-run victory over at Chepauk.

At the post match presentation, MS Dhoni, who is not fully-fit, was asked how he keeps up with Tahir's wild celebrations and as always, the former India skipper came up with a witty reply.

"It's great fun to watch Tahir celebrate. But we have made it very clear that me and Watson we are never coming to him once he gets a wicket, because more often he runs to the other side," MS Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle.

"For me and Watson it's a bit difficult when you are not 100% fit. Why to go over there and congratulate. The good thing is he finishes his lap and comes back to the same place. So that's the time we say, 'yeah, very well done..well bowled' and we go back to our fielding positions," Dhoni added.

Watch the video here

When Imran Tahir celebrates his wicket, Watson and I wait for him to return to his position and then congratulate - MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/whVQ3lOBfA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2019

The match against Delhi Capitals was the final home game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019.

MS Dhoni scored some vital runs and claimed crucial stumpings to guide the defending champions to victory.

Dhoni hit 44 off 22 balls and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 25 off 10 balls as CSK stepped on the gas in the final six of their 20 overs to post a total of 179/4.

Delhi Capitals, who led the table at the start of the game, collapsed as Imran Tahir took four wickets and Jadeja claimed three to skittle Delhi Capitals out in less than 17 overs.

Delhi Capitals went from 81/4 to 99 all out.

Both Chennai Super Kings, who are at the top of IPL 2019 points table now, and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs that start next week.