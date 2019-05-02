MS Dhoni and stumpings are a match made in heaven. During an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals , Dhoni pulled off two brilliant stumpings to send Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer back in the same over. In the 12th over of Delhi Capitals' innings, Ravindra Jadeja tricked Chris Morris with a turning delivery. The batsman's foot was in the air only for a few seconds but it was enough for lightning quick MS Dhoni to do the trick. Two deliveries later, in almost an action replay, Dhoni dismissed Shreyas Iyer just as he posed a major threat on 44.

Twitter could not keep calm as half-fit Dhoni 's all round performance took CSK to the top of IPL 2019 points table.

Here are some reactions

MS DHONI ???? - embarrassing all the other keepers around the ?? , how do you do it sir ? #goat — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) May 1, 2019

MS Dhoni stumpings are quicker than mutualfundstuffandhehasanotheronestumpedjustlikethatyaar — Nikhil ?? (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 1, 2019

MS Dhoni's hands should be the official logo for the bullet train ?? — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 1, 2019

MS Dhoni also scored quickfire runs to guide defending champions Chennai Super Kings to victory in their top of the table IPL clash.

The former India skipper hit 44 off 22 balls and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 25 off 10 balls as CSK came alive in the final six of their 20 overs to post 179/4.

Delhi Capitals, who led the table at the start of the game, collapsed to 99 all out and an 80-run defeat.

Delhi Capitals were in the hunt whilst Iyer was at the crease but after he was stumped the dry pitch helped the spinners and South African bowler Imran Tahir took four wickets and Jadeja three to skittle the visitors out in less than 17 overs.

Delhi Capitals went from 81/4 to 99 all out.

While Iyer lamented his side's failure to play "smart cricket", Jadeja hailed his captain's key role in their campaign: "In one word, MS Dhoni is a genius."

Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs that start next week.

(With AFP Inputs)