"Catch Me If You Fan": MS Dhoni Makes Fan Chase Him During Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session

Updated: 19 March 2019 00:00 IST
Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2019 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 23.

"Catch Me If You Fan": MS Dhoni Makes Fan Chase Him During Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni led CSK to their third title triumph in the IPL last year. © AFP

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will look to make a positive start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 23. During a practice session on Saturday, skipper of defending champions MS Dhoni decided to play a prank on a fan who approached him with all his emotions. In a video shared by CSK on social media, the former India captain can be seen making a fan chase him all around the stadium during a practice session. "Catch Me If You Fan #AnbuDen Version! #SuperPricelessThala @msdhoni and the smiling assassin @Lbalaji55! #WhistlePodu," CSK said on Twitter.

The video shows CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji smiling while being stuck between the fan and his favourite on the field.

This is not the first time when Dhoni has made his fan chase him. Earlier during the second One-day International against Australia in Nagpur on March 5, Dhoni did something similar on the field.

The veteran wicket-keeper was accosted by a fan soon after India took the field when Australia began their chase in second ODI of the five-match series. 

However, Dhoni had a different idea to deal with his fan this time. He made the pitch invader chase him until he stopped behind the stumps to give him a hug.

A video soon surfaced on Twitter as fans began to applaud Dhoni's reaction to his fan.

Dhoni led CSK to their third title triumph in the IPL last year. The 37-year-old will look for an encore of 2018 to guide CSK to a record fourth crown.

Highlights
  • CSK will look to make a positive start in the IPL 2019
  • They face RCB in the season opener on March 23
  • Dhoni decided to play a prank on a fan during a practice session
