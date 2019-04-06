MS Dhoni Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Deepak Chahar - Watch

MS Dhoni, who is an epitome of calmness even in adverse situations, in an uncharacteristic rare exhibition of anger lashed out at Deepak Chahar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Deepak Chahar has been MS Dhoni's go-to man in the ongoing IPL and has delivered the goods for his team at crucial junctures. However, Chahar got a piece of Dhoni's mind when he came out to bowl the penultimate over of the match in Chennai. KXIP needed 39 runs off 12 balls to win the match and Chahar ended up bowling back-to-back no-balls at the start of his over. His full-tosses above the waist height gave two free hits to the opposition. A clearly miffed skipper walked up to his bowler and was seen having a serious conversation with Chahar.

Moreover, Chahar looked kind of scared. Nevertheless, that word of advice from MS Dhoni after two shockers from Chahar made a massive difference.

MS Dhoni schooling Deepak Chahar for his back to back no balls #CSKvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/iRhGQ62gib — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 6, 2019

Chahar removed dangerous David Miller on the final delivery of his over, that went for 13 runs and made things even more difficult for KXIP.

What a comeback! Delivered under all the pressure!

Deepak Chahar, Last six balls - 1 1 1 1 1 W! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvKXIP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2019

And what a way to finish #Thala's 150th outing leading the Pride! Death bowling lessons done right! #WhistlePodu #yellove #CSKvKXIP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 6, 2019

Eventually, KXIP failed to score 26 off the final over bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn and CSK won the match by 22 runs to go top of the table.

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat.

The hosts lost the plot in middle overs after getting an excellent start, courtesy Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. MS Dhoni (37*) joined forces with Ambati Rayudu (21*) to take CSK to a competitive total of 160/3 in 20 overs.

KXIP lost Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal early but KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan's 110-run stand kept the visitors alive in the chase.

However, it was not enough to help KXIP cross the finish line as CSK registered their fourth win in five matches.