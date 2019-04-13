"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper's Defence In No-Ball Controversy

MS Dhoni came under fire from various quarters after storming onto the field and confronting the umpires during the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday night. Dhoni, completely out of character, argued with on-field umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Bruce Oxenford after a waist-high no-ball decision went against the Chennai Super Kings in the last over of their chase. The likes of Michael Vaughan slammed MS Dhoni for setting a "terrible example" but former India teammate and captain Sourav Ganguly jumped to MS Dhoni's defence, saying "everyone is human".

"Everyone's human. What stands out for me is his competitiveness, which is remarkable," Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly told reporters following his team's seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni lost his cool in the last over when a waist-high no-ball to Mitchell Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe even after trying to raise his arm.

Dhoni stormed inside the ground in never-seen-before scenes and chastised Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford asked him to calm down.

Despite the controversy in the middle, Chennai Super Kings went on to beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets.

With this victory, MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes for a maximum off the final ball to help CSK seal a last-ball thriller.

(With IANS Inputs)