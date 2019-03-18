 
Watch: MS Dhoni Gets Rapturous Reception In Chepauk, Former Cricketers And Fans Left Speechless

Updated: 18 March 2019 13:13 IST

Over 10,000 fans flocked to the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to watch the Chennai Super Kings practice session.

MS Dhoni received a hero's welcome as he walked out for a training session at Chepauk. © CSK/Twitter

MS Dhoni is the unrivalled king of Chennai and if anyone had any doubts, they would have been wiped out after one look at the video posted by Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official Twitter handle. 'Thala' -- the name given to Dhoni by CSK fans -- walked out with a bat in hand for a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and what transpired next got the entire cricketing world talking. Fans filled up the Chepauk stands, trying to get a glimpse of their favourite stars ahead of IPL 2019.

As soon as Dhoni walked out, a huge cheer went around the stadium, followed by chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni".

Even the former Indian captain had a look around the stadium and seemed a bit surprised by the sheer number of people who came to witness an intra-squad practice match.

Here is the video that everyone is talking about:

Former cricketers, journalists and fans on Twitter were left astounded by the hero's welcome given to Dhoni. Ex-stars like Scott Styris and Albie Morkel tweeted their disbelief.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the two heavyweights of Indian cricket, will lock horns when their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the first game of the tournament in Chennai on March 23.

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings came back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year suspension for their alleged involvement in the 2013 betting case.

The team led by MS Dhoni lifted the IPL trophy for the third time to mark their comeback in style.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings India Cricket Team MS Dhoni IPL 2019 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni received a hero's welcome from CSK fans at Chepauk
  • Over 10,000 fans witnessed the training session and a practice match
  • Former cricketers were left stunned by the reception gvien to MS Dhoni
