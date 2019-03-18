MS Dhoni is the unrivalled king of Chennai and if anyone had any doubts, they would have been wiped out after one look at the video posted by Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) official Twitter handle. 'Thala' -- the name given to Dhoni by CSK fans -- walked out with a bat in hand for a training session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and what transpired next got the entire cricketing world talking. Fans filled up the Chepauk stands, trying to get a glimpse of their favourite stars ahead of IPL 2019 .

As soon as Dhoni walked out, a huge cheer went around the stadium, followed by chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni".

Even the former Indian captain had a look around the stadium and seemed a bit surprised by the sheer number of people who came to witness an intra-squad practice match.

Here is the video that everyone is talking about:

Former cricketers, journalists and fans on Twitter were left astounded by the hero's welcome given to Dhoni. Ex-stars like Scott Styris and Albie Morkel tweeted their disbelief.

Imagine rocking up to your training session like this.. https://t.co/Bg0uVWw0Hs — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) March 18, 2019

Dhoni is bigger than the Beatles. Sound on. Intense. https://t.co/vODWIlArS9 — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 17, 2019

There's something about the video. Can imagine someone watching it many years later and being blown away by the adulation. And then realizing he is walking in for a practice session. Pah. This is fandom. This is Dhoni https://t.co/PZDcexFsK0 — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 17, 2019

One Man Show — Rajesh Padikkathavan (@RajeshDfan) March 17, 2019

Itna crowd to PSL ke final mai nahi hota — Chowkidar Yash Talati (@yashtalati27) March 17, 2019

I think if dhoni will fight election from Chennai... He will win the record majority — Rahul Gupta (@rkgjnvcs) March 17, 2019

I am from the same area where Dhoni resided in Ranchi. But still u guys have defeated us in terms of love towards him. —(@ayushraj2500) March 18, 2019

That's the power of lion... — Akilan Zafridz (@AZafridz) March 17, 2019

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the two heavyweights of Indian cricket, will lock horns when their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on each other in the first game of the tournament in Chennai on March 23.

In 2018, Chennai Super Kings came back into the IPL fold after serving a two-year suspension for their alleged involvement in the 2013 betting case.

The team led by MS Dhoni lifted the IPL trophy for the third time to mark their comeback in style.