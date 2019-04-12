MS Dhoni Fined For Charging Onto The Field During RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Match

MS Dhoni has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees after the Chennai Super Kings captain charged onto the field to confront the umpires for not giving a no-ball in the last over of CSK's chase against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday night. The CSK captain admitted to the "Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction". The incident took place during the last over of the RR vs CSK IPL 2019 match , which the visitors went onto win in a thrilling last-ball finish.

"MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur," an official IPL statement said.

"Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

MS Dhoni led from the front and scored a match-winning half-century as Chennai Super Kings outclassed Rajasthan Royals by four wickets.

With this victory, MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes for a maximum off the final ball to help CSK seal a last-ball thriller.

But the clash witnessed a big controversy when Dhoni strode onto the field unhappy with the decision of the umpires to not award his team a no-ball.

Dhoni, who was standing right on the boundary ropes threw his hands up in the air after noticing that umpire Ulhas Gandhe put his arm up, only to be overruled by square leg umpire Bruce Oxenford.

Despite, Dhoni's long-drawn protest, the decision stood, which left CSK six off the last two balls.