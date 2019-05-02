 
MS Dhoni Enthralls Chepauk Crowd With 'A Totally Different Ball Game' - Watch

Updated: 02 May 2019 11:43 IST

The Chepauk crowd goes berserk whenever MS Dhoni makes an entry and Wednesday was no different.

MS Dhoni Enthralls Chepauk Crowd With
MS Dhoni made sure to thank Chepauk crowd in a special way. © Twitter

MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, is the lifeline of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. The Chepauk crowd goes berserk whenever MS Dhoni makes an entry and Wednesday was no different. The match against Delhi Capitals was the final home game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 and MS Dhoni made sure to thank Chepauk crowd in a special way. As the home team took a victory lap of the stadium, MS Dhoni distributed autographed tennis balls. The crowd chanted "Dhoni, Dhoni" as the former India skipper used a racquet to send the tennis balls as far as possible to the fans seated in the top tiers of the stadium. 

Watch the video here

As far as the match is concerned, MS Dhoni scored some vital runs and claimed crucial stumpings to guide defending champions Chennai Super Kings to victory in their top of the table IPL clash against Delhi Capitals.

The former India skipper hit 44 off 22 balls and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 25 off 10 balls as CSK stepped on the gas in the final six of their 20 overs to post a total of 179/4.

Dhoni pulled off two stumpings in an over as CSK spinners took control.

Delhi Capitals, who led the table at the start of the game, collapsed to 99 all out and an 80-run defeat.

Delhi Capitals went from 81/4 to 99 all out.

Both Chennai Super Kings, who are at the top of IPL 2019 points table now, and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs that start next week.

