IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 01 May 2019 15:56 IST

Mumbai Indians will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday.

With 6 wins in 12 matches, SunRisers Hyderabad are ranked 4th on the IPL 2019 points table. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) are just one win away from sealing a playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. With 14 points in 12 matches, courtesy seven wins and five losses, Mumbai Indians will join Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019 playoffs with a single victory. Rohit Sharma and his team will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who will be without formidable openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday. For SRH, the permutation says they need to win both their remaining matches or win one and hope Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab lose a match each. Warner, after scoring a staggering 692 runs from 12 matches, headed home to take part in the national camp ahead of the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in England. The void left by his departure would be felt and, in his absence, captain Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will have to shoulder the responsibility. SRH bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against MI's strong batting line-up.

When is the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played on May 2, 2019 (Thursday).

Where will the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs SRH IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians have won 7 out of 12 matches in IPL 2019
  • SunRisers Hyderabad will be without David Warner and Jonny Bairstow
  • David Warner scored 692 runs from 12 matches in IPL 2019
