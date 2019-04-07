Alzarri Joseph, the Mumbai Indians pacer, recorded the best bowling figures in the history of Indian Premier League in his debut match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Antigua claimed 6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs to better Sohail Tanvir's record of 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Alzarri Joseph annihilated SunRisers Hyderabad batsmen as he became the second man to take a five-wicket haul on IPL debut.

"It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that," Alzarri Joseph said after being adjudged man-of-the-match.

"The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs," Alzarri Joseph added.

The debutant wreaks havoc here in Hyderabad as the @mipaltan win by 40 runs.



Alzarri Joseph with the best ever bowling figures in #VIVOIPL



Scorecard - https://t.co/kzyaotA3mE #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/bZECzrjZCE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph struck with his first delivery to dismiss dangerous David Warner and removed Vijay Shankar in his second over.

Alzarri Joseph returned for his second spell and dismissed Deepak Hooda before cleaning up the tail skittling SunRisers Hyderabad for 96, their lowest ever score, to set up a memorable 40-run win for Mumbai Indians.

I wish I could've been there to witness a brilliant spell of bowling by our new @mipaltan teammate Alzarri Joseph.#MumbaiIndians' fight today was just fantastic.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/ASVqTyN6rR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 6, 2019

What a dream debut for Alzarri Joseph 6/12. He hasn't played a T20I yet for West Indies and what a beginning he has has in the IPL. The West Indies' players continue to create an impact. #SRHvMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph is absolutely fantastic ... The West Indies are coming back ... Love it for the World game ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 6, 2019

Some wonderful things happening with West Indies cricket this season. Add Alzarri Joseph's sensational IPL debut to that.??????????????#SRHvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 6, 2019

Alzarri Joseph turns up from the other end of the world, bowls fast, and produces a match winning performance for his team. What a debut. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 6, 2019

"It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He's come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL and he's carrying it here," said an ecstatic skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians roped in Alzarri Joseph, who has 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI scalps to his name, as a replacement for an injured Adam Milne.