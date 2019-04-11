 
MI vs KXIP: Hardik Pandya, Hardus Viljoen Engage In Epic Staredown Battle - Watch

Updated: 11 April 2019 10:01 IST

Hardik Pandya reciprocated the intense eye contact before Hardus Viljoen cleverly backed off with a cheeky smile.

Hardus Viljoen walked straight up to Hardik Pandya and stared him in the eye. © Screengrab: www.iplt20.com

Hardik Pandya and Hardus Viljoen stared each other down during the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The staring incident took place just after Mumbai Indians lost Ishan Kishan on the last delivery of the 12th over. Needing 198 to win, the hosts were reeling on 94/4 with just 8 more overs to go. The South African walked straight up to Hardik Pandya and stared him in the eye. Hardik Pandya reciprocated the intense eye contact before Hardus Viljoen cleverly backed off with a cheeky smile. 

Watch the incident here

Hardus Viljoen bowled the next over and 15 runs came off it. 

Hardik Pandya scored 19 off 13 balls in his short stay before he was removed by Mohammed Shami in the 16th over. 

Eventually, Kieron Pollard smashed 83 off 31 deliveries to power Mumbai Indians to a thrilling three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

Pollard's blitz helped the hosts chase down their target of 198 on the final ball of the match and overshadow KL Rahul's maiden century in the tournament.

The big-hitting Pollard, who captained the team in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, promoted himself to number four to produce his IPL best.

Needing 15 for victory off the last six balls, Pollard got out on the second delivery as Alzarri Joseph completed the chase with an unbeaten 15.

Pollard lifted his side from 62/3 after nine overs to single-handedly revive Mumbai's hopes. His 54-run seventh wicket stand with Joseph stood out.

(With AFP Inputs)

