 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 04 May 2019 22:08 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four.

IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
KKR and MI will face-off at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. © AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pummeled Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in their previous match and will be hoping for a repeat of their clinical performance against Mumbai Indians (MI) to keep their playoffs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs depends on SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) final match. If SRH manage to beat RCB on Saturday, it might take a herculean effort in terms of improving the net run-rate. Placed fourth, SRH have a net run-rate of +0.653, which is comparatively better than fifth-placed KKR's +0.173. In case, SRH lose to RCB, it will be like a quarter-final for KKR as a win will do the job. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish, after already booking a place in the final four.

When is the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played on May 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs KKR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2019 Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 56
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MI play their final group match vs KKR on Sunday
  • Mumbai Indians will look to make best the possible finish
  • Mumbai Indians have entered the playoffs for the eight time
Related Articles
IPL 2019 Preview: Must Win For KKR, Mumbai Indians Eye Top-Two Finish
IPL 2019 Preview: Must Win For KKR, Mumbai Indians Eye Top-Two Finish
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.