IPL 2019

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 02 April 2019 16:10 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings in the 15th match of the IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings have won all three matches they have played in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to put their best foot forward against MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have been unbeaten in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 so far. The two IPL powerhouses, who have record three titles each to their name, will face off in the 15th match of the IPL 2019 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Having crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, CSK established a winning streak, while Mumbai lost two matches to Delhi and Kings XI Punjab and won one game against RCB in the ongoing season. Recent history in head-to-head clashes is in MI's favour, as the home team has beaten their rivals in four out of the last five contests. Overall too MI holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK, including once in the defunct Champions T20 League. However, CSK seem to hold the edge this time around, especially with Dhoni rolling back the years with a typically robust 75 off 46 balls that lifted his team from 27 for three to 175 for five against Rajasthan Royals at home in their last match.

When is the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 3, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the MI vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 15 IPL 2019 Cricket Wankhede
Highlights
  • Both Mumbai Indians and CSK have won the IPL title thrice
  • Mumbai Indians holds a 14-12 advantage over CSK in the head-to-head tally
  • Rohit Sharma-led side have won just one out of three matches in IPL 2019
